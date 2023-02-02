COCC Provides Customized Training

(Bright Wood Corporation employees taking customized training in Madras | Photo courtesy of COCC)

COCC Professional Development offers high-quality, innovative programs ranging from leadership skills to advanced technology that will assist you and/or your employees in achieving career objectives. Our programs can be customized and delivered virtually to address your unique needs.

“Having the ability to customize training based on our needs was huge. I have not known of any other instructor capable of providing customized training in our manufacturing environment.” ~ Daryl, Bright Wood Corporation, Madras

Customized Training Topics:

Leadership/Supervision

Customer Service

Software Skills

Conflict Management

Navigating Change

Moving from Peer to Supervisor

Workplace Spanish

Forklift Operation

Project Management

Workplace Wellness

Manufacturing Skills

CPR

Medical Terminology

Presentation Skills

Team Building

And More

For more information about customized training, call (541)383-7575 or email cbipd@cocc.edu

Working in an office with technology can be demanding. Get the essentials you need to feel comfortable with the different kinds of technology you will encounter and basic software packages.

Multiple Dates & Locations

Advance your ability to identify, understand, and respond to difficult people in a positive and productive manner.

Thursday, March 16

1-5pm

Bend Campus CAS 104

$159

Project management is becoming a vital part of many professions. Gain an overview of how to navigate all phases of project management and apply industry accepted best practices.

Thursdays, March 9 & 16

8-11:30am

Bend Campus CAS 104

$189

Teach for Us

COCC’s Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development, a workforce resource for noncredit skill building, trainings and entrepreneurial assistance, is looking for talented and experienced business leaders to share their expertise as instructors.

Additionally, the college’s Small Business Development Center is seeking advisers to join its team of experienced business leaders, who assist local businesses as part of a national network. Advisers help Central Oregon small business owners and entrepreneurs achieve their goals through consultation, from startup to selling a business.

