COCC Quarterly News & Updates

Message from Executive Director, John Graham, Jr.

Welcome to the first edition of our quarterly snapshot newsletter of the people, progress and partnerships shaping the future of work and business in Central Oregon.

At the Center for Business, Industry, and Professional Development, we’re proud to serve as your community workforce hub. Whether you’re launching a small business, upskilling in your career, or starting an apprenticeship, our mission is simple: build a stronger workforce through access to lifelong learning, professional development and meaningful partnerships.

Each issue will spotlight progress across our three core focus areas:

Small Business Development Center — advising, workshops and support to help entrepreneurs grow and thrive

We’re embracing the future with purpose, by connecting innovation with community. From AI and green technology to safety training and credential pathways, we’re helping Central Oregon prepare for a more connected, technology-forward and manufacturing-enabled economy.

The recent U.S. Departments of Labor and Education announcement, which outlines a new federal partnership around integrated workforce and education systems, reinforces the urgency — and opportunity — of this work. We are already aligned with this national direction and we’re ready to lead.

Because this is our inaugural issue, we’ve included highlights from both Q1 and Q2 to get you up to speed. Thank you for being part of Central Oregon’s vibrant learning and economic ecosystem.

Veterans Take the Lead: STRIVE Program Fuels New Business Dreams

We launched a new program and pitch competition called Startup Training Resources to Inspire Veteran Entrepreneurship (STRIVE) where area veterans showcased their business ideas. Four winners shared $10,000 in funding and received mentorship. All 18 participants received eight weeks of comprehensive business education and one-on-one advising.

The program, offered in conjunction with Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), leverages networks and education resources in local communities to support and advance veteran-owned businesses.

Expanding Child Care Access Across Oregon

Another cohort of the Early Child Care Business Accelerator (ECCBAP) home-based program is currently underway, delivered in partnership with NeighborImpact. To date, 126 individuals have enrolled in the program, with 81 having completed it and 60 new home-based child care programs launched, creating over 600 new in-home child care slots in our region.

In addition to home-based care, our center-based accelerator program has supported the successful launch of eight new child care centers in commercial spaces throughout Central Oregon, adding more than 550 licensed child care slots.

Combined, the Early Child Care Business Accelerator initiative has contributed to the creation of over 1,150 new child care slots across Central Oregon.

This model is now being implemented statewide. The ECCBAP program is currently offered in English, Spanish, Russian, and Ukrainian across 16+ Oregon counties, generating hundreds more child care slots and helping address the critical need for access across the state.

The accelerator program combines free training, financial support, and hands-on advising to build capacity in this essential sector and strengthen Oregon’s workforce and economy.

What’s Coming Up:

Our next Small Business Management (SBM) Program starts October 8 — ideal for business owners who wish to grow and with at least one year in operation and one employee. This year’s cohort will pitch for a total of $10k at the end of the course.

Upcoming fall workshop topics will cover website and SEO basics, podcasts, business succession planning, financial literacy, digital marketing and much more!

Workforce and Professional Development

Aspire to Lead: Building Tomorrow’s Public Sector Leaders

We proudly launched our first Aspire to Lead cohort this spring, a six-week leadership series co-created with public sector partners for emerging leaders. Participants explored how to lead teams, navigate change and build healthy workplace cultures.

This cohort-based experience is a model of customized public sector training, and it’s just the beginning. This fall, we’re piloting the Agency Access Pass, offering affordable, flexible access to public sector workshops across the region. More information to come on this soon.

Watch the Aspire to Lead Video Highlights

Ready to grow your agency’s next leaders?

Ask us about customized training or the new Agency Access Pass: cbipd@cocc.edu.

Leadership Lab@COCC: Practical Skills, Proven Impact

Looking for leadership training that sticks? Our signature Leadership Lab Series delivers practical tools in emotional intelligence, coaching and feedback, conflict resolution and more, designed for immediate workplace impact.

This spring, one local employer brought a customized Leadership Lab onsite for 40 employees. One participant shared:

“Great course for people wanting to be good leaders. The instructor was full of knowledge and explained in ways that made sense.”

The next open enrollment lab starts October 2025. Join as an individual, register your team, or ask us about onsite delivery. Email cbipd@cocc.edu.

Advancing Community Health: Traditional Health Worker Summit Set for Fall

This fall, Central Oregon Community College will host a full-day summit dedicated to strengthening Oregon’s Traditional Health Worker (THW) workforce. Designed for both new and experienced THWs, the event will offer diverse breakout sessions, CEU opportunities, and hands-on learning focused on trauma-informed care, motivational interviewing, tribal collaboration and more.

Attendees will also have opportunities to connect with peers from across the state, enjoy a delicious breakfast and lunch, and end the day with self-care offerings like sound baths and yoga.

The summit will be held September 9, in Redmond and is intended for individuals and agencies dedicated to improving community health, including community-based organizations, county health departments, human service agencies, healthcare providers and educators.

Launching Careers in Solar: Training the Next Renewable Workforce

In June, we partnered with the Oregon Solar Storage Industries Association (OSSIA) to offer a hands-on Solar Installation: Introduction to the Fundamentals course. Sixteen participants gained practical skills in renewable energy installation through this pilot training, and interest continues to grow.

Want to get plugged into future solar and renewable energy opportunities? Subscribe here to join our interest list and be the first to know about upcoming trainings.

What’s Coming Up:

August 8 and 15, 2025

Inspired by the book The Nature Fix, The Rooted Leader: Cultivating Resilience with Forest Bathing course blends leadership reflection with the restorative power of nature. Step away from the desk, slow down, and reconnect with your leadership vision — all in the beauty of Shevlin Park.

September 2025

Modern leaders manage more than people — they manage projects, processes and outcomes. Our Project Management Fundamentals and PMP Exam Prep courses help you build skills and prepare for certification. Register for both courses by Sept. 19 and save $100.

Registered Apprenticeship and Pre-Apprenticeship

Since January 2025, COCC’s Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program has partnered with local high schools and community organizations to deliver cohorts at our Redmond Campus and through our mobile training unit in Madras and La Pine. These pre-apprenticeship readiness cohorts offer hands-on experience in construction, manufacturing and skilled trades, helping participants (typically ages 16-24) explore career paths and gain foundational skills.

In April, we expanded our efforts with the launch of the Manufacturing Trades and Apprenticeship Readiness Program. Now in its second cohort, this program equips students with industry-relevant technical training and workplace readiness to prepare them for careers in the growing manufacturing sector.

Find out more about pre-apprenticeship opportunities at COCC.

What’s Coming Up:

We’re excited to announce new and returning opportunities to build career-ready skills in high-demand industries:

Heavy Equipment Operator Training — A new program for our region, offered in partnership with Northwest College of Construction.

— A new program for our region, offered in partnership with Northwest College of Construction. Oregon Carpenters JATC — A returning program providing structured training for future carpenters.

In addition, our Manufacturing Trades and Apprenticeship Readiness Program returns this fall with a new cohort, offering industry-focused training and career preparation for those entering the manufacturing field.

Subscribe here to join our interest list and be the first to know about upcoming trainings.

