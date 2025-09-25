COCC Receives $1.3 Million Federal Grant for Futures in Behavioral Health

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

A newly awarded four-year, $1,335,113 grant by the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to Central Oregon Community College will provide scholarships and paid field placements in behavioral health for up to 18 students per year.

“This funding will bring essential support for students pursuing futures as qualified mental health associates and certified alcohol and drug counselors, with an overall goal of increasing the number of behavioral health paraprofessionals in our area,” said project lead Sean Roberts, Ph.D., an assistant professor in COCC’s human services program.

Enrolled COCC students pursuing a certificate or associate degree will receive scholarships of $4,000 and living stipends of $6,000 to complete a practicum. “These students will fill a critical health gap in Oregon while building meaningful careers,” Roberts added.

The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration has designated Central Oregon as a health professional shortage area. A 2022 study by the Oregon Health Authority found that Oregon ranked fourth in the U.S. in unmet mental health needs.

The behavioral health employment need across the country is significant, expected to rise by 17% between 2024-34, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

COCC’s addiction counseling and behavioral health program offers a workforce-ready associate degree and three-term certificate — the latter with 100 of the 1,000 supervised hours required for the state exam. Students can complete all the certificate-focused coursework needed to pursue their addiction counseling certification in just nine months, attending classes two days a week. The trainings provide all the necessary coursework and field experience for students to attain state certification to become a certified alcohol and drug counselor and/or a qualified mental health associate.

The program also offers an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree with a focus on behavioral health.

For more information, contact Sean Roberts at 541-617-4614 or sroberts5@cocc.edu.

cocc.edu