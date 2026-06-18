COCC Requests Mediation in Faculty Contract Negotiations

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is requesting mediation through the Oregon Employment Relations Board as part of its ongoing negotiations with the faculty bargaining unit. Following more than 150 days of bargaining and the June 13 expiration of the parties’ collective bargaining agreement, the College is seeking to maintain momentum and continue working toward a new agreement throughout the summer.

“As a student-centered institution, we support our faculty and want to reach a fair and sustainable agreement while creating certainty as we prepare for the upcoming academic year,” said Erica Skatvold, chair of the COCC Board of Directors. “We have a responsibility to move negotiations forward to work toward a resolution.”

Mediation is a typical step within Oregon’s collective bargaining process and provides the assistance of a neutral third party to help both sides work toward agreement.

The College previously offered multiple bargaining dates throughout June and July.

“While we respect the need for flexibility during the summer months, we also believe it is important to continue making progress toward an agreement,” Skatvold said. “Students, employees and our community will benefit from steadily moving toward resolution rather than putting negotiations on hold.”

The mediation request does not change current college operations and will have no immediate impact on students, faculty or staff.

The College remains committed to bargaining in good faith and continuing productive discussions with faculty representatives. Additional information, bargaining updates and frequently asked questions are available at cocc.edu/about/faculty-negotiations.

cocc.edu