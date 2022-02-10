COCC Small Business Development Center Business Workshops

Are you thinking of buying or selling a business? Are you considering using QuickBooks Online?

Buying or Selling a Business

In-Person in Bend

Take away tips and tools to help facilitate successful business investing, buying or selling. Gain insight on how to arrive at a market value. Sellers learn how to package their business. Buyers learn how to analyze potential options. Join a local professional for a practical guide for entrepreneurs interested in investing in, buying or selling a business.

February 16

One Wednesday evening in-person classroom session (6-9pm) with instructor Peter May. $69

QuickBooks Online

Do Your Bookkeeping in the Cloud!

Do you need to access your QuickBooks accounts when you are out of the office? QuickBooks Online is your answer. Do your own bookkeeping and make it manageable and efficient with this cloud-based accounting program. Access your accounts without having to install software on your computer.

March 2, 9 and 16

Three Wednesday evening Zoom classroom sessions (6-8pm) with instructor Patti Norris. $99

Finance & Accounting for Decision Making

Patti Norris will also be teaching a basic finance course in the spring. If you are a business owner or manager, understanding your company finances is the foundation of success. Mastering the fundamentals of business finance can transform your accounting from a necessary evil into a means for identifying opportunities for growth. You already know your product or service, now take the time to get to know your numbers.

*This live online course usually costs $199 — it is being offered at $59 thanks to expanded CARES Act & ARPA education funds.

April 28, May 12 and May 26

Three Thursday evening Zoom classroom sessions (6-9pm)

