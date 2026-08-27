COCC Small Business Development Center Expands Regional Outreach Across Central Oregon

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is expanding its regional outreach, establishing recurring in-person advising hours in Redmond, Prineville and Sisters to make business support more accessible to entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout Central Oregon.

The expanded presence gives business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs greater access to SBDC advisers in their own communities, complementing the center’s existing services based at COCC’s Bend campus.

“Small businesses are at the heart of communities throughout Central Oregon and we want our services to be just as accessible to an entrepreneur in Prineville, Sisters or Redmond as they are to someone in Bend,” said J.C. Nore, director of COCC’s Small Business Development Center. “By establishing a consistent presence in these communities, we can build stronger relationships with local businesses, better understand their needs and connect more people with resources that can help their businesses start, grow and thrive.”

Beginning September 1, SBDC advisers will be available during the following recurring hours:

Redmond: Wednesdays, 9am-1pm, COCC Redmond Campus, Building 3, Room 334; adviser James Erickson

Wednesdays, 9am-1pm, COCC Redmond Campus, Building 3, Room 334; adviser James Erickson Prineville: Tuesdays, 9am-1pm, COCC Prineville Campus, Room 104; adviser J.C. Nore

Tuesdays, 9am-1pm, COCC Prineville Campus, Room 104; adviser J.C. Nore Sisters: Tuesdays, 2-4pm, The Hub by Citizens4Community, 291 E. Main Ave.; adviser Keith Sherrill

Tuesdays, 2-4pm, The Hub by Citizens4Community, 291 E. Main Ave.; adviser Keith Sherrill Madras: Mondays, 1-4:30p.m., COCC Madras Campus, Building 1, office 111

Appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled at cocc.edu/businessadvising though walk-ins are welcome as availability permits.

COCC’s Small Business Development Center provides confidential, one-on-one business advising as well as training and educational resources for entrepreneurs and businesses at all stages. Advisers can assist with areas including starting a business, developing a business plan, accessing capital, financial management, marketing, growth strategies and navigating the challenges that come with owning and operating a small business.

The center serves both new and established businesses and connects clients with experienced advisers, educational programs and other regional and statewide resources designed to support business success.

“Sometimes the biggest barrier is simply knowing where to start or who to ask,” Nore said. “Our goal is to make that connection easier and ensure business owners across the region know they have a resource at COCC that is here to help.”

For more information about COCC’s Small Business Development Center, its advising services, workshops and other resources, visit cocc.edu/sbdc.