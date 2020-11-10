COCC Small Business Development Center Management Program

Boost your business’s success via this yearlong, hands-on business-coaching program. Gain access to tools that give you an edge, while enjoying a safe environment to try new things and to share your successes and challenges.

WHAT IS THE SMALL BUSINESS MANAGEMENT PROGRAM?

The Small Business Management program (SBM) is designed for growing businesses looking for long-term, hands-on business assistance. Take advantage of a comprehensive selection of practical seminar topics and one-on-one business advising customized to your needs.

Receive monthly advising for your business

Develop a plan for sound growth or expansion

Discuss issues with a group of your peers

Obtain a financial analysis of your business

Understand your market and marketing plan

Plan for greater profit

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

There are a limited number of spaces open to select businesses, and it requires an application for selection. Prerequisites: In business for one year, have one full-time employee beyond the owner, able to produce monthly finance statements (bookkeeping/accounting software) and commit to working on improving your business.

WHEN?/COST

2021 Dates

Wednesdays: 2/10, 3/10, 4/14, 5/12, 6/9, 9/8, 10/13, 11/10, 12/8

Time: 2-5pm

Place*: Zoom

Cost**: $999

*Dependent on State of Oregon Pandemic Guidelines.

**Additional students from the same company may participate for only $199 each.

INFORMATION/APPLY

For an application or more information, contact the COCC Small Business Development Center at sbdc@cocc.edu, 541-383-7290 or online at cocc.edu/sbdc.

ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR

Jim Wilcox has more than 20 years of experience working with Central Oregon Businesses. His background in management, business ownership and human resources, along with a master of business administration from Portland State University, makes him uniquely suited to supporting the variety of challenges you as a small business owner encounter every day.

LIMITED TIME OFFER!

There are a limited number of scholarships available for this program. Contact us soon to apply.

cocc.edu/sbdc