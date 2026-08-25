COCC Small Business Management Program Opens Applications for New Cohort

(Nine-month program combines hands-on coaching, peer learning and real-world case studies to help Central Oregon businesses grow | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Small Business Development Center is accepting applications for its 2026-27 Small Business Management Program, a nine-month intensive program designed to help established business owners tackle real challenges, develop strategies for growth and put new ideas into action.

The program begins October 14 and combines hands-on business coaching, peer learning and real-world case studies with individualized advising from the SBDC. Participants will work throughout the program on a strategic project specific to their business, culminating in a live pitch event where they will compete for a share of a $6,500 prize pool.

“Running a small business means making important decisions every day, often without the benefit of a team of people to work through them with,” said Keith Sherrill, COCC’s Small Business Management Program coordinator. “This program gives owners the space to step away from the day-to-day, learn from other entrepreneurs and really dig into a challenge or opportunity within their own business. The goal is for participants to leave each session with something they can immediately put to work.”

The Small Business Management Program has a long history at COCC, with hundreds of Central Oregon business owners participating over the years. The 2026-27 program builds on that foundation with an interactive model emphasizing practical application and collaborative problem-solving. Participants will analyze case studies drawn from actual businesses, prepare and test ideas between sessions and work in small peer groups that provide feedback and accountability. The program uses a flipped-classroom approach, with participants taking an active role in discussions rather than relying solely on a traditional lecture format.

The program meets from 9am-12pm on the second Wednesday of each month from October 2026 through June 2027. Most sessions will be held at Citizens4Community’s The Hub in Sisters, with the opening session and culminating pitch competition taking place on COCC’s Bend campus. Cost is $1,499 per person. Eligible businesses must have been operating for at least one year, provide monthly financial statements and be prepared to actively work on their business throughout the program. Applications are due September 30, with acceptance decisions scheduled for October 7.

In addition to the monthly group sessions, Sherrill will provide participants with an additional hour of individual advising each month. Participants will also have access to the SBDC’s broader team of business advisers and their areas of expertise.

The Small Business Management Program is part of COCC’s Small Business Development Center, which provides no-cost business advising, education and other resources to entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout Central Oregon.

To learn more about the program or apply, visit cocc.edu/sbm or contact the Small Business Development Center at 541-383-7290 or sbdc@cocc.edu.

cocc.edu/sbdc