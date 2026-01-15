COCC Stages ‘Transfer Days’ with University Recruiters

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College is hosting its annual Oregon Transfer Days event — a partnership with Oregon’s public and private colleges and universities, plus other higher education institutions — from 10am to 1pm on Monday, January 26, in the Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center dining hall. The free event helps students prepare for successful transition to a four-year college or university.

Attendees can drop in and meet with representatives from 19 different public and private universities, such as the University of Oregon, Oregon State University-Cascades, Oregon Institute of Technology and Pacific University; registration is not required. Visit cocc.edu/departments/cap/oregon-transfer-days for details and a downloadable directory of participating schools.

“It’s a chance to answer any and all questions students may have about programs and the application process,” said Diane Pritchard, director of COCC’s career services, academic advising and placement. “Planning ahead can help students save time and money by ensuring an effective transfer of credits.”

Thousands of Oregon college students each year make the transition from a community college to a four-year college or university, and community college students across the region are encouraged to participate in this event, whether they are actively planning to transfer or just starting to consider their degree opportunities.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu