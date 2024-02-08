COCC’ Upcoming Community Building Community Program

In this very digitally focused world where information is inundating us, there is, more than ever, a need for connection and listening to what human beings need, want and desire for their lives. Please join us in this fun and inspiring conversation about how to get at the foundation of what makes our audience tick and how we can better connect to them so our business can better their lives. We will focus on relationships with our customers and your responsibility to be authentic and trustworthy to build customer advocates.

COCC SBDC Community Building Community

“The Heart of Marketing”

with Anne Marie Daggett, President of the Marketing Department, Bend

February 27 — 5:30-7pm

COCC Small Business Development Center

Bend Campus

Register Here

cocc.edu/sbdc