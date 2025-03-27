COCC, Upper Deschutes Watershed Council Continue “Home Waters” Lectures

(“Learn About Your Home Waters” continues April 10 with a focus on the Upper Deschutes | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) and the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council (UDWC) are holding part two of the partnership’s “Learn About Your Home Waters” speaker series, covering topics of the Upper Deschutes watershed, beginning April 10 in Sunriver. The prior series covered topics of the Metolius watershed.

The six-session speaker series is held with an every-other-Thursday format, culminating with a June 13 field tour, and invites community members to learn about Central Oregon watersheds, water use, water conservation efforts, and fish and wildlife in the Upper Deschutes watershed.

The series will be held 5:30-7:30pm at the Sunriver Nature Center’s Pozzi Education Building. The watershed tour will be held outside. Cost is $59. Registration is now open; visit cocc.edu/watershed or call 541-383-7270.

Speakers are coming from the U.S. Forest Service, the University of Oregon, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Central Oregon Irrigation District, among other places.

For enrollment questions, contact ceinfo@cocc.edu. For information on program content, contact Kris Knight at kknight@restorethedeschutes.org.

Since 1996, the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council has worked to protect and restore the 2,000,000-acre upper Deschutes River watershed through collaborative projects in watershed restoration, monitoring and community awareness.

