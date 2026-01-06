COCC, Upper Deschutes Watershed Council Offer Whychus Close-up

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

An in-depth look at Central Oregon’s Whychus watershed — including its ecology, history and creek restoration — is the focus of the fourth annual “Learn About Your Home Waters” speaker series, a lineup of presentations and workshops coordinated by Central Oregon Community College’s community education department and the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, beginning February 24.

Staged in downtown Sisters at The Hub every other Tuesday through April 7, the series includes four presentations and two field trips led by local conservation leaders and natural resource experts. Activities include fly-casting, gyotaku printmaking and a film event.

Cost is $59. Registration is now open; visit cocc.edu/watershed or call 541-383-7270.

The Whychus watershed starts in the Three Sisters Wilderness, passes through Sisters and merges with the Deschutes River.

“We are excited to work with COCC and our conservation partners to offer the Whychus Watershed Workshop series,” said Kolleen Miller, UDWC’s education and development director. “It is a great opportunity for community members to learn about the fascinating history, hydrology and stream restoration work on Whychus Creek. This year, we are also integrating some fun hands-on learning activities.”

For information on program content, contact Kolleen Miller at kmiller@restorethedeschutes.org.

Since 1996 the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council has worked to protect and restore the 2,000,000-acre upper Deschutes River watershed through collaborative projects in watershed restoration, monitoring and community awareness.

