COCC’s Early Learning Conference Puts Emphasis on Wellness

(The two-day conference, April 25-26, will feature sessions in topics such as “Mindful Communication” and “The Biology of Burnout” | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting the regional Early Learning Conference for the Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children, April 25-26, on the college’s Bend campus, designed for early learning educators, students, learning specialists, administrators and program directors. For registration and information, visit earlylearning.co.

Titled Excellence through Educator Care and Wellness, the two-day event will feature session topics such as Mindful Communication, The Biology of Burnout and Understanding Trauma-informed Care, with a number of sessions available in Spanish. Cost to attend is $165, with discounted rates available for students and National Association for the Education of Young Children members. Scholarship opportunities are also available.

The conference centers on the contributions of leaders from diverse areas of expertise who work together with families, communities and educational partners to make positive, meaningful and transformative differences in the lives of children and families.

This year’s conference is a collaboration with many regional partners in early learning, including St. Charles Health System, the Early Learning Hub, NeighborImpact-Child Care Resources and Mountain Star.

Last year’s event involved more than 600 participants.

For more information, contact Amy Howell, COCC’s early childhood education program director, at ahowell@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu