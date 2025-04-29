COCC’s Future Educators Fair Illuminates Career Options

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is holding its Future Educators Fair for high school and college students, from 10am to 1:30pm on Friday, May 9, in the Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center. The free event, designed to highlight career pathways for educators, is being staged in partnership with Oregon State University-Cascades and the High Desert Education Service District.

Attendees will hear from instructors, learn about degree options and partake in breakout sessions on topics like STEM, outdoor learning and teaching abroad. Lunch is included. Students can register by emailing acole@cocc.edu.

“The fair is meant to inform and inspire students, share how to jump-start the path while still in school, and connect them to higher ed partners,” said Angie Cole, event coordinator and associate professor of early childhood education.

COCC offers a variety of degrees and certificates for students seeking careers in education and related fields.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should call 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

