COCC’s JobFest Brings Career Connections to all Four Campuses

(JobFest is a chance to explore different career fields and meet with individual organizations | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Providing an opportunity for job seekers to connect with many regional employers, Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is holding a spring JobFest at all four of its campuses this April.

Featuring more than 40 local companies and agencies — representing sectors like education, health care, law enforcement and hospitality — COCC’s JobFest is being staged at its campuses in Bend (April 10), Redmond (April 15), Madras (April 23) and Prineville (April 25), from 10am to 1pm on each date. These are free and open to the public.

JobFest is a chance to explore different career fields and learn about individual organizations. Attendees can discover employment, internship and volunteer opportunities while determining the types of skills and experiences required for these positions. Visit cocc.edu to learn more.

JobFest opens opportunities for attendees to speak directly to recruiters and ask questions about companies and even specific positions, said Diane Pritchard, COCC’s director of career services, academic advising and placement, or CAP Services. “You may not leave JobFest with an offer in hand, but you’ll leave with a better understanding of where to apply for positions and who to get in touch with to learn more.”

To build or refine resumes in advance, attendees can visit cocc.edu/cap for guidance and samples. Or contact CAP Services at 541-383-7200 or capservices@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

