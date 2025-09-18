COCC’s ‘JobFest’ Coming to Bend, Redmond Campuses

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

With nearly 40 local companies and agencies set to participate, Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is staging JobFest events for career-seekers at its Bend and Redmond campuses, October 2 and October 7, respectively, from 10am-1pm on both dates. These events are free and open to the public. Visit cocc.edu/departments/cap/career-services/jobfest for details and a list of participating employers.

Additionally, both campuses will hold free resume-building workshops in advance: on the Bend campus in Cascades Hall, room 240A, from 11am-12pm on Tuesday, September 30, and on the Redmond campus in the Technology Education Center, room 135, from 3-4pm on Monday, October 6. No registration is required.

“JobFest is a chance to explore different career fields and learn more about individual organizations,” said Diane Pritchard, COCC’s director of career services, academic advising and placement, or CAP services. Attendees can discover employment, internship and volunteer opportunities while determining the types of skills and experiences required for those positions.

For more information, contact COCC’s CAP services at 541-383-7200 or capservices@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu