COCC’s Nursing School Commemorating 70 Years of Community Care

(The open house and anniversary celebration is May 2, 2-4pm | Photo courtesy of COCC)

As Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Friday, May 2, with a free public event from 4-7pm, the school’s nursing program is inviting the community to help honor a major milestone of its own — its 70th year of operation — with an open house from 2-4pm, the same day, in the Health Careers Center on the Bend campus.

The free event will feature guest speaker and veteran nurse Kathy Poncy — who graduated in 1980 in COCC’s first class of registered nurses; prior to that, students trained to become licensed practical nurses — a skills lab tour, simulation demonstration and a visit from an historian role-playing as Florence Nightingale. Light refreshments will be served.

Not long after COCC opened its doors in 1949, the college established its nursing program in 1954. Sixteen students, all women, comprised that original cohort. A teaching partnership was formed with area hospitals, including St. Charles — then a stout brick structure rising above downtown on the basalt outcropping of “Hospital Hill.”

Today, the COCC nursing program is poised to add some incredible impact to individual careers and the well-being of Central Oregon. This winter, the program will expand its annual cohort size from 56 to 64 individuals — thanks to a campus expansion in Madras — ushering in more opportunity for an in-demand occupation. In 2026, the College will begin offering a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, the first bachelor’s degree ever available at COCC, to further advance nursing careers.

“We have such a longstanding role in supporting the care of Central Oregon, with so many alumni working in all facets and areas of health,” said Susan Miller, director and associate professor of COCC’s nursing program. “This is an event for all, from our past students to community partners to those considering applying to the program and starting a wonderful career in nursing.”

For more information, contact Susan Miller at 541-383-7285.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

