COCC’s Preview Day to Host Hundreds of High Schoolers

(Preview Day offers hands-on demonstrations that match students’ interests | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Students will learn about educational pathways at COCC by taking class samplers with staff and faculty, tour the campus and engage with current COCC students.

Hundreds of high schoolers from across the state are expected at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) annual Preview Day event from 9:45am to 1pm on Friday, April 11, at the Bend campus. Students will learn about educational pathways at COCC by taking class samplers with staff and faculty, tour the campus and engage with current COCC students. Learn more at cocc.edu/previewday.

Organized into eight academic pathway groups, such as STEM, health sciences and public service, Preview Day offers hands-on demonstrations that match students’ interests, including culinary dish preparation, fire science training exercises, a biology lab experiment and a crime scene simulation.

“Preview Day is an incredible opportunity for high school students to explore their interests in a hands-on way, connect with faculty and students, and start envisioning their future,” said Kayleen Schweitzer, assistant director of admissions, recruitment, and outreach at COCC. “By experiencing a day in a chosen pathway, students gain valuable insight that can help them feel more confident about their next steps after high school.”

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

