COCC’s Upcoming Early Learning Conference is a Powerful Regional Collaboration

(The two-day Early Learning Conference at COCC is titled Creativity, Curiosity, and Relationships at the Heart of Early Learning | Photo courtesy of COCC)

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is hosting the regional Early Learning Conference for the Oregon Association for the Education of Young Children, April 28-29, on the Bend campus. The event’s programming is ideal for early learning educators, students, learning specialists, administrators and program directors. For registration and information, visit earlylearning.co.

Titled Creativity, Curiosity, and Relationships at the Heart of Early Learning, the two-day event will feature session topics such as Cultivating Calm in the Classroom, Fostering Positive Relationships through Creative Arts Activities and Creating Opportunity for Creativity through Clear Directions & Expectations, with a number of sessions available in Spanish. Cost to attend is $160, with discounted rates set for students and National Association for the Education of Young Children members. Scholarship opportunities are available.

“This year’s theme highlights the opportunity for a mindset of creativity and curiosity to open our minds and hearts to connection,” said Amy Howell, Ph.D., conference facilitator and director of COCC’s early childhood education program. “As we take time to engage with one another, we begin to reimagine how our partnerships with families and communities can support and inspire our interactions with young children.”

The conference is a collaboration with many regional partners in early learning, including the Early Learning Hub, NeighborImpact-Child Care Resources, Head Start, Early Head Start and Mountain Star. Held in alignment with Raise Up Oregon, Oregon’s early learning education plan, the conference centers on the contributions of leaders from diverse areas of expertise who work together with families, communities and educational partners to make positive, meaningful and transformative differences in the lives of children and families.

For more information, contact Amy Howell, early childhood education program director, at ahowell@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

cocc.edu