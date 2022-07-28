COHC Funds Free Job Listings for Central Oregon Businesses Open to Hiring Neurodiverse & Disabled Job Seekers Inbox

New Bend Chamber member workability was awarded a mini-grant by the Central Oregon Health Council (COHC) for its proposal Expanding Job Opportunities for Neurodiverse Talent in Central Oregon. The grant provides Central Oregon employers the opportunity to post job openings free-of-charge on workability.one, an internet job board which connects inclusive employers with neurodiverse and disabled job seekers. The goal is to encourage a minimum of ten employers to post jobs on the site, and to encourage 100 job seekers to register and upload their resumes to the website within the next six months. To qualify for these no-cost listings, employers should post only jobs where the work will be done in Central Oregon.

Employers can visit workability.one/post, scroll down to the bottom and select “Central Oregon Health Council funded job postings” to create an account. There is no limit on the number of jobs employers can post at no charge, as long as they can provide support and accommodations that may be needed for prospective employees to succeed.

While there is no charge to post jobs, workability asks participating employers to share information about the number of jobs posted, job applicants and if any of the applicants are hired through this process. Likewise, workability asks job seekers who are able to land a new job through the job board share the results of their job search and contribute to an outcomes report.

If you have any questions, please contact Sheila Jordan at 541-638-8528 or email jobsacrossthespectrum@gmail.com.

workability.one