ColeBreit Opens Medford Office

ColeBreit Engineering is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Medford, Oregon. With over 50 mechanical and electrical professionals residing in Oregon, Washington and California, ColeBreit can now better support our Rogue Valley and Southern Oregon clients. The new office is located at 122 E Main Street in downtown Medford.

Michael Leavitt, PE, director of Plumbing and Fire Protection, leads the Medford office and Southern Oregon region. Leavitt has worked on a variety projects spanning nearly every market sector, including education, civic, healthcare, multi-family, commercial and industrial. As a professional mechanical engineer (PE), he has a passion for problem solving that he leverages into finding creative solutions to address clients’ needs. From small nonprofit charity work to large commercial projects, Leavitt is up for the challenge.

