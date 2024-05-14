College HUNKS in Bend Offers Tips for National Moving Month

National Moving Month is here, and College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving in Bend is providing tips on how to make moving less stressful.

Moving the contents of a home or apartment can be a daunting task that amounts to a lot more than packing boxes and throwing them into a moving truck.

“A team of trusted local movers by your side can help with a smooth transition into a new home,” said Morgan Parker, the franchise partner for College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving in Bend. “Preparing the right way can also help reduce a significant amount of stress on you and your family when it comes to the big day.”

As moving ramps up this summer, here are a few things to remember:

When Is the Most Popular Time to Move?Most people move on the weekend. Last year, the most popular day to move was Saturday, with Friday a close second. To save money, you may be able to secure a lower rate by opting to move on a weekday due to demand being lower than the weekend. Keep in mind that August is typically the busiest month for moving, though April and May have grown more popular over the past four years. How Soon Should I Start Packing?A good rule of thumb is to start assembling boxes one week out from your target move date for every year you’ve lived in your home. So, if you’ve lived in your home for five years, begin packing around five weeks out to give yourself ample time to both pack up your home and still live your life. What Size Boxes Are Best?You will need a variety of small, medium and large boxes, with medium being the most common boxes you’ll use. There are also specific boxes that allow you to leave clothes on hangers. How About Fragile Items?The kitchen most often requires extra care when packing. Bubble wrap or packing paper is your best bet for safely securing glassware and dishes. How Can I Make Sure Things Go Seamlessly on Moving Day? Plan ahead and hire professionals. Getting ahead of address changes, utility transfers and final signatures or deposits for your new house can reduce stress. Hiring professionals can also lower stress and save you time and energy in your move.

“Taking the time to figure out what will work best for your new home and what you could potentially donate, recycle or have removed in advance can spare you frustration on moving day once your belongings arrive to your new home,” said Dan Whalen, College HUNKS’ vice president of operations. “Professional movers like College HUNKS offer both moving and removal services to essentially move the stuff you love and get rid of the stuff you don’t. We do this in a responsible manner and donate or recycle roughly 70% of what we remove, giving back to the communities we serve as much as we possibly can.”

About College HUNKS:

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

