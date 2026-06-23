College Innovators from Across Oregon Compete at OSU-Cascades in 2026 InventOR Finals

Oregon’s top collegiate innovators will gather at Oregon State University – Cascades on June 26 for the 2026 InventOR final competition, where 20 teams will compete for prizes totaling $30,000 and the chance to accelerate their ventures.

A public showcase of student-led startups will take place 2-5pm in the Student Success Center. The event is free, but registration is required.

Members of the public can also attend the competition’s live pitches, keynote and awards ceremony.

Finalist projects tackle challenges in sustainability, healthcare, technology, outdoor innovation and community impact. Teams represent 15 universities and community colleges in the state, including OSU-Cascades and OSU in Corvallis.

The OSU-Cascades team’s venture, Tree Well Guardian, is a boot-mounted sensor that automatically detects when a skier or snoboarder becomes trapped upside down in a tree well and triggers emergency notifications.

The OSU Corvallis teams’ products are Cedar Dog Collar, a smart collar that gives pet owners real-time tracking, behavior, health and location insights; and a suite of no-cost adaptive mobility devices for children with disabilities across Oregon, Washington and Idaho, created by PNW Assistive Technology.

Highlighted innovations from other colleges include a vehicle-mounted pothole sensor, a contact lens insertion device, a device that guides your breathing, a skier tree well alarm, and a game designed to reduce anxiety around dating.

After months of mentorship, prototyping, and regional competitions, finalist teams will pitch to a panel of entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders.

InventOR is led by the Portland State University Center for Entrepreneurship and supported by innovation partners across the state to help launch the next generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers across Oregon.

Local partners for the final competition include Economic Development for Central Oregon and OSU-Cascades.

To register, visit beav.es/inventOR-2026.

For information about InventOR, visit inventoregon.org or contact info@inventoregon.org.

About OSU-Cascades:

Oregon State University’s campus in Bend brings higher education to Central Oregon, the fastest growing region in the state. Surrounded by mountains, forest and high desert, OSU-Cascades is a highly innovative campus of a top-tier land grant research university, offering small classes that accelerate faculty-student mentoring and experiential learning. Degree programs meet industry and economic needs in areas such as innovation and entrepreneurship, natural ecosystems, health and wellness, and arts and sciences, and prepare students for tomorrow’s challenges. OSU-Cascades is expanding to serve 3,000 to 5,000 students, building a 128-acre campus with net-zero goals.

osucascades.edu