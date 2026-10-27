Colorado First Responder Brings Message of Healing to Bend Community in Wake of Silver Rail Tragedy

(Bobby Lewis | Photo courtesy of First Church of Christ, Scientist)

In response to the heartbreaking and also heroic events recently at Silver Rail Elementary School, the First Church of Christ, Scientist in Bend has invited an experienced first responder and practitioner of Christian Science to give a talk to the community. Bobby Lewis, CS, a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship from Buena Vista, Colorado, will speak on the subject of Finding Healing and Wholeness in Divine Love on Thursday, October 29 at 1pm.

The free talk will be given at the Bend Christian Science Church at 1013 NE 10th Street (on the corner of Greenwood Ave).

“Whether we are navigating a crisis in the community or confronted with a challenging situation in the wilderness, each one of us has the capacity to witness how divine Love meets human needs,” said Lewis. “I am well aware of the events that have disrupted the lives of the people of Bend, and I know we can find the courage and the Christly compassion to make a difference for good today.”

Lewis grew up in the mountains of Colorado and has found inspiration in wild places all of his life. During some dark teenage years, he managed to find solace through developing a deeper relationship with God, which led him to a life of giving back to others. In his early years, he worked as a camp counselor, experiential educator, and chaplain for the U.S. Marine Corps. Over the past three decades, Lewis has worked in international disaster relief and as a first responder on a rescue team. In addition to being a Christian Science practitioner and lecturer, he continues to serve as a first responder in his local mountains and also as a prison chaplain.

All are welcome to hear Lewis’ healing message at the Bend church known for its “You Are Loved” mural facing Greenwood Ave. The talk will last approximately one hour and child care will be provided.

www.christiansciencechurchbend.org