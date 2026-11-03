Columbia Bank Ranks as No. 1 SBA 7(a) Lender in Washington and Oregon, No. 15 Nationally

Columbia Bank ranked as the No. 1 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) lender in both Oregon and Washington state for federal fiscal year 2026, based on number of approved loans, according to SBA reporting data.

This is the ninth consecutive year that Columbia Bank has been the top SBA 7(a) loan producer in Oregon. Earlier this year, Columbia Bank was named “Outstanding Lender of the Year” in Washington by the SBA Seattle District Office.

Nationally, Columbia Bank ranked No. 15 in total SBA 7(a) loan approvals in federal fiscal year 2026, up from No. 18 last year.

“Every day, our Columbia bankers are building relationships with local businesses to help them achieve their goals and fuel the local economy,” said Amy Davis, director of business banking and SBA production at Columbia Bank. “SBA loan programs remain crucial to help local businesses start, accelerate, and expand their operations. We want to help as many entrepreneurs as we can realize their dreams of owning and running a successful business.”

In Washington, Columbia Bank approved 235 SBA 7(a) loans in federal fiscal year 2026, with an average loan size of $99,517. In Oregon, Columbia Bank approved 205 SBA 7(a) loans in federal fiscal year 2026, with an average loan size of $53,344.

About Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank is an award-winning preeminent regional bank with offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It combines the resources, sophistication, and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver superior, personalized service. The bank supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking, Small Business Administration lending, institutional and corporate banking, and equipment leasing. Columbia Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management. Columbia Bank is the principal subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLB). Learn more at columbiabank.com and columbiabankingsystem.com.