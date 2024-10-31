Come to the Old Mill for Trick or Treating

(Photo courtesy of the Old Mill District)

Monster Mashin’ at the Mill

Get ready for a night of pure Halloween magic in the Old Mill District. With trick-or-treating, pet costume parades, and plenty of selfies, the district transforms into a haunt full of fun for all ages. Wave to the witches paddling on the Deschutes and soak up the eerie charm.

It’s all about safe, spooky, family-friendly fun — and it’s totally free!

Wickedly Delicious

Sink your fangs into Lady Bird Cultural Society’s Halloween menu with devilish starters, wood-fired pizzas, and sinister seafood like Angry Crab Pasta. The “Tragedy Strikes” course brings a dark twist with Wood Fired Beets and truffled huckleberry vinaigrette.

This haunting lineup is set to cast a spell on your taste buds.

Art and Awe

Kick off November 1 at the First Friday Art Walk in the Old Mill District!

Discover the latest at Tumalo Art Co. with Anne Gibson’s A Sense of Wonder, showcasing stunning Cascade landscapes. Swing by The Stacks for seasonal highlights from Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey, and head next-door to the Lubbesmeyers’ studio for an inside look at their layered works. End your night with a little sparkle at Saxon’s Fine Jewelers, where Roberto Coin’s 18kt Italian gold will have you glowing.

Girls on the Run

Start November on a high note with the Festive 5K hosted by FP Movement on Saturday, November 2 at 9am Lace up with Claire Thomas to join this donation-based run in support of Girls Inc., with FP Movement donating one percent of net proceeds daily and 100 percent on Thanksgiving.

Arrive early for first-come, first-served Girls Inc. x FP Movement swag, plus snacks from Perfect Bar.

Every Breath You Take —

A Ticket Awaits

Feel the STING

Sting is coming to Bend, and the Ticket Mill is the place to grab your tickets, no online hassle required! This Friday at 10 a.m., a limited number of in-person tickets are available at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District until all the stings have been stung.

With a flat $7 fee per ticket, you’ll dodge the online extras.

Beat the rush and lock down your spot for a legendary night.

