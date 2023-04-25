Come Together in Support of Children & Families

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes Children’s Foundation)

Join us on Saturday, May 6 for Ripples, the Deschutes Children’s Foundation gala auction at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes, presented by Kirby Nagelhout Construction.

You will enjoy fine wines, craft beer, and cider, enticing silent auction packages, seated dinner with wine on each table, live auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences including private dinners and getaways, and a paddle raise to support children and families.

