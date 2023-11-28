Coming Up at COCC

(The Redmond Community Choir will perform Sounds of the Season on December 10 | Photo courtesy of COCC)

COCC’s Tuba Christmas Becomes a Tradition

Tuba Christmas, an all-tuba-and-euphonium instrumental tradition now in its third year at Central Oregon Community College (COCC), returns to perform holiday songs at Wille Hall on the Bend campus, from 2-3pm on Saturday, December 9. This is a free event, open to the public.

The performance is comprised of area tuba and euphonium players, both students and accomplished musicians alike, with rehearsal taking place in Wille Hall from 10:30am-12pm. Performers are encouraged to wear holiday colors and decorate their instrument. Musicians should contact dan@dan-miller.com to participate.

“Tuba Christmas events happen all over the world, bringing joy and happiness to both musicians and audiences alike,” said Dan Miller, coordinator of the event. “Come and enjoy the amazing sounds of low brass playing your favorite Christmas music.”

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

COCC’s Redmond Community Choir Sings the Season

The Redmond Community Choir, an ongoing class of Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) community education program, will perform Sounds of the Season at 4pm on Sunday, December 10, under the direction of Ken Piarulli, at the Redmond High School auditorium, 675 SW Rimrock Way. The ensemble will perform a wide variety of musical styles and genres, from sacred to secular. Admission is free.

