Commission Supports $1.2 Million in American Rescue Plan Act Investments

The Deschutes County Commission approved additional American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments for projects that total $1.2 million.

“We’re excited to be able to use these funds to invest in supporting the Oasis Village shelter project and maintaining a high level of service for the ongoing COVID-19 response,” said Commissioner Patti Adair.

ARPA investments approved by the Board of Commissioners include:

$367,500 to support Oasis Village as they work to acquire a property to offer a shelter village with ten units, kitchen, laundry and restroom facilities.

$840,260 to support three additional staff for the Deschutes County Health Services COVID-19 response team.

“Oasis Village is an exciting opportunity for the Board to invest in much-needed transitional housing and leverage County property in Redmond” said Commissioner Tony DeBone.

To date, Commissioners have obligated $36.2 million in ARPA investments.

“This public health investment allows staff to maintain COVID-19 response services for residents and helps return staff who have been deployed to the response back to their regular job duties,” said Commissioner Phil Chang.

Deschutes County will receive more than $38 million in ARPA funds. The County received the first half of the funds in May 2021 and expects to receive the remainder of the funds this year.

deschutes.org/arpa