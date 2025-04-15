Commissioner Stephenson Announces 2025 Oregon Minimum Wage Determination

Oregon Labor Commissioner Christina Stephenson recently announced the updated minimum wage rates that will take effect on July 1, 2025. The updated rates reflect a 2.4% increase in the U.S. City Average Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the past year and are part of the state’s ongoing effort to ensure wages increase as inflation increases.

The new rates are as follows:

Portland Metro Minimum Wage: $16.30 per hour

Standard Minimum Wage: $15.05 per hour

Non-Urban Counties Minimum Wage: $14.05 per hour

Oregon’s tiered minimum wage structure recognizes the economic differences across regions while maintaining a shared commitment to fairness. This annual adjustment is not just a legal requirement — it’s a policy choice to help ensure the lowest wage workers see some increase alongside inflation.

BOLI encourages employers to prepare for the July 1 increase and reminds them of their obligation to post updated minimum wage notices in a visible location at each worksite. New posters will be available for free download on BOLI’s website by June 15, 2025.

oregon.gov/boli