Commissioners Allocate $70,000 to Combat Food Insecurity in Central Oregon

The Deschutes County Board of Commissioners approved $70,000 in County discretionary funds to support Central Oregon families facing food insecurity during the federal government shutdown. The County has committed one-time payments of $35,000 each to NeighborImpact and The Giving Plate.

“During this federal shutdown, it’s crucial for Deschutes County to step up and support organizations that ensure our families have enough to eat,” said Commissioner Patti Adair.

“With dramatic reductions in federal funding to our community for nutritional assistance, health care, and housing because of recent legislation, executive orders, and the current shut down, local governments are doing what they can to take care of our community members,” said Commissioner Phil Chang. “These County investments can’t replace the millions of dollars of SNAP support hungry Deschutes County residents are missing out on, but we’re doing what we can.”

The Board’s decision comes as federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, has stalled, leaving many in our community in need. The demand for local food resources is also rising due to hundreds of federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay during the ongoing shutdown.

NeighborImpact, located in Redmond, offers food assistance and other aid across the community. More information on the organization’s services can be found at neighborimpact.org.

The Giving Plate, located in Bend, provides essential resources to feed families in need. More information can be found at thegivingplate.org.

