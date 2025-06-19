Commissioners Consider Safe Parking at Safety Campus

The Deschutes County Public Safety Campus will soon become a temporary home for people with nowhere else to go.

Nonprofit Mountain View Community Development, which operates eight Safe Parking & Microshelter sites in Redmond, is expanding into Bend and has been working with staff at the Deschutes County-owned property to add a site on the southeast corner of the campus just north of Bend Animal Hospital.

Deschutes County Commissioners Patti Adair and Phil Chang voted to approve the lease at the board’s June 18 meeting.

The property is home to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office as well as 911, Community Justice, Health Services and Oregon State Police.

“I’m very familiar with this program,” said Undersheriff Aaron Wells, “and it has always been a helpful tool for law enforcement, so we’re happy to see it expand. Wherever Safe Parking sites have been hosted, we have not seen an increase in law enforcement calls. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to being part of the solution to homelessness in the county, and this is one more way we can provide support.”

The Safety Campus will host up to six vehicles, RVs or microshelters — garden-shed sized structures with electricity, heating and cooling.

“The site was first brought to our attention by Commissioner Adair,” said Rick Russell, executive director of the nonprofit. “We look for any property that’s available. Law enforcement has always been a strong partner for us and has seen the benefit of this program. And we asked the Sheriff’s Department to be a partner on this with us.”

Bend currently has six Safe Parking sites run by other organizations but this would be the first on public property. Mountain View Community Development operates three sites on publicly-owned land in Redmond. Participants in the program are required to meet regularly with case managers and there are security cameras on each site.

Russell said Safe Parking is an important option for many unhoused people, particularly those with children and pets as well as survivors of assault.

“We provide a safe, legal, sanitary place for people to park,” Russell said. “Being homeless often leads to feelings of hopelessness, and our case managers help our participants believe that stable housing is possible for them. It’s not an easy road. We’ve all seen the effects of the increase in housing costs and the lack of affordable housing. This is one way to bridge the gap between unauthorized camping and getting back to stability.”

The Safety Campus is the first site the nonprofit is seeking to develop but it won’t be the last. Russell said Mountain View Community Development has a contract with the city of Bend to operate 20 spaces and it is in talks with property owners at three other sites.

“The City of Bend is addressing houselessness across the community, and Safe Parking is a valuable tool,” said Mayor Melanie Kebler, adding that there are currently six sites throughout the city. “The City works closely with Safe Parking operators and property owners. These sites have proven to be cost-effective and have integrated into their neighborhoods. Households accessing Safe Parking are often the most vulnerable, and we are committed to transitioning people into safe settings and on to permanent housing.”

“We know this program works,” Russell added, “and there is significant need in Bend to provide a place for people to get the services they need while living in vehicles. The best way to move people out of homelessness and into housing is to get them stabilized in a Safe Parking environment. We’re grateful to the commissioners and to the City of Bend for their commitment to helping unhoused people.”

