Commissioners Develop Appointment Process to Fill vacancies of La Pine Parks & Recreation District Board

Following the Wednesday, October 9 resignation of all five members of the La Pine Parks & Recreation District Board, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will fill the vacancies as required by state law.

While the La Pine Parks & Recreation District is a separate governmental entity, ORS 198.320 directs the Board of County Commissioners to promptly fill the vacancies if a majority of the membership of a governing body is vacant. During their meeting on Monday, October 14, commissioners will determine next steps and a timeline for appointing a new district board.

The Board meeting will be held at the Deschutes Services Building, 1300 NW Wall St. in Bend. The public is invited to attend in person or participate virtually. The meeting agenda and virtual log in information can be found at deschutes.org/meetings.

deschutes.org