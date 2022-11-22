Commissioners to Hold Public Hearings on Proposed Land Use Regulations Related to Psilocybin Businesses

On Monday, November 21, the Deschutes County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to receive testimony on proposed land use regulations related to psilocybin businesses in the unincorporated County.

In the November General Election, a majority of residents voted to allow psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in the unincorporated County. As a result, amendments that were heard by the Planning Commission in late September will move forward to be heard by the County Board of Commissioners.

Community members can provide testimony in person at the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend or virtually. The public hearing will be held two parts to accommodate maximum public involvement. The first portion of the hearing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and the second portion will be held at a later date. Additional information on proposed land use regulations and the submission of written or virtual testimony is available at deschutes.org/cd.

For more information, please contact Tanya Saltzman, Senior Planner, at tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org or 541-388-6528.

deschutes.org