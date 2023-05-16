Committee Revives Fish Fair

(Photo by cottonbro studio)

Fireman’s Pond is freshly stocked with lots of trout, and a decades-long tradition will be revived on Saturday, May 20, for the annual Children’s Fish Fair.

After a three-year hiatus because of the pandemic, children through age 13 are invited to participate from dawn until 2:30pm.

Redmond Kiwanis collaborates with Redmond Fire and Rescue, the Redmond Police Department, Quality Heating and American Family Insurance to coordinate the event. More than 300 children usually participate.

A free bait shop full of supplies and loaner poles for anglers without their own equipment make the event accessible to all. Contests and drawings round out the fun with trophies for various age categories, and prizes including bicycles.

Free coffee and hot chocolate will be available all morning, and Redmond Kiwanians will serve freshly grilled hot dogs and chips at mid-day.

