Community Assistance Center Available Through Friday

Deschutes County Health Services, the DA Victims’ Assistance Program, St. Charles Health System and local chaplains are partnering with Bend-La Pine Schools to provide one-on-one or small group supports for anyone who needs support following Sunday’s tragic shooting event in Bend.

Teams trained in critical incident response will be available Tuesday through Friday, from 3-7pm at Pilot Butte Middle School, which is located at 1501 Neff Road. Spanish speaking counselors will be available.

Please note the campus is closed to media.

Deschutes County Victims’ Assistance:

Victim Advocates will be present at the Community Assistance Center to assist with Crime Victims Compensation, provide support and advocacy and connect individuals with additional community resources.

Additional Resource Information:

If residents are experiencing a psychiatric emergency or serious thoughts of self-harm, please call the 988 Crisis Line. Calling 988 connects you to staff prepared to provide compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress. Staff at this number also have access to our local crisis teams.

You may also reach out to the Deschutes County Stabilization Center for walk-in psychiatric crisis services at 63311 Jamison Street Bend, OR 97703.

Hours of Operation: 24 hours a day

Non-Emergency: 541-585-7210

24hr Crisis Line: 541-322-7500 ext. 9.

For more information please visit deschutes.org/health/page/deschutes-county-behavioral-health-offers-resources-after-bend-shooting-tragedy

