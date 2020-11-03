Community Grant for Waste Reduction: Due November 13 

There has been an increase in the use of single-use items since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Environmental Center’s Rethink Waste Project is to provide $500-$2,000 in grant awards to individuals, businesses or organizations in Deschutes County to help with materials, infrastructure or time that contribute to waste reduction in the community for the second year in a row. Could your project help combat pandemic-induced single use? Or maybe food-waste reduction? How about composting infrastructure for your business?

A total of $7,000 will be granted. Eligible parties need to apply by November 13, 2020. While there are some project stipulations such as measurable results and the ability to last beyond the funding period, TEC encourages anyone with a waste prevention idea to apply.

See website for details: EnviroCenter.org/CommunityGrants2020. Contact Ani with questions: ani@envirocenter.org. Rethink Waste is an Environmental Center program that operates in partnership with the Deschutes County Department of Solid Waste and local garbage service providers.

envirocenter.org