Community Invited to August 5 Groundbreaking Ceremony for Northpoint Vista

The City of Redmond invites the community to the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Northpoint Vista Mixed Income Neighborhood, located at NE Kingwood Avenue and NE 15th Street, at 10am, Tuesday, August 5, 2025. This 40-acre, 450-unit neighborhood will feature a mix of affordable, workforce and market rate housing products (both rental and ownership), commercial services, walking paths and open space park areas. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the beginning of Phase 1 infrastructure development, followed by Phase 1 housing construction planned for spring of 2026.

“I am proud of the collaborative work that has transpired to make Northpoint Vista possible. Beginning with the donation of land from our County Commissioners to our state legislators who made it possible to annex the land as well as worked to secure grant funding for needed infrastructure,” remarks City Councilor Cat Zwicker. “By supporting a diverse range of housing options for our community, the city can better meet the needs of our residents, from seniors and students to young families and individuals just entering the workforce.”

On May 6, 2025, Redmond City Council awarded a contract to Taylor Northwest for the construction of the Northpoint Phase 1 Infrastructure. Improvements in this phase will include public roadways, sidewalks, multi-use paths, water, sewer and storm water facilities, all in the southern half of the site. NE 17th Street will also be fully extended along the western property boundary between NE Kingwood and Maple Avenues.

Housing construction will begin in spring 2026. The first housing project will offer affordable homeownership to households at or below 80% Area Median Income (AMI).

Representative Emerson Levy, who played a key role in securing resources, stated, “Northpoint will bring more affordable housing to Redmond, allowing people to stay in Central Oregon, raise families, grow businesses and retire in the community they love. I’m proud the Legislature leaned into creativity and invested in Redmond’s future.”

Subsequent mixes of housing will be built over the next 5 years. Housing types will include multi-family apartments, duplexes/townhouses as well as single-family homes.

The State pilot program that spurred the Northpoint project requires that at least 30% of the housing units maintain affordability to households with incomes that do not exceed 80% AMI through deed restrictions of 50 years.

Additional requests for information may be directed to Linda Cline, housing program analyst, at linda.cline@redmondoregon.gov.

redmondoregon.gov/northpoint