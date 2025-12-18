Community Invited to Honor Lives Lost to Homelessness at Memorial Vigils

The public is invited to attend vigils to honor and remember our community members who passed away this year while experiencing homelessness. Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is a poignant event aimed at raising awareness about homelessness and inspiring collective action to address its root causes.

The vigils will take place on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the following times and locations:

8am – Bethlehem Inn, Redmond (517 NW Birch Ave., Redmond)

– Bethlehem Inn, Redmond (517 NW Birch Ave., Redmond) 5am – Drake Park, Bend

These gatherings provide an opportunity for the community to reflect on the lives of those lost while homeless, acknowledge the challenges they faced, and recommit to supporting individuals and families in need.

This memorial is more than a moment of remembrance; it is a call to action. Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day brings together individuals with lived experience, service providers, advocates, and policymakers to emphasize the urgent need for services, resources, and systemic change.

As we honor these lives, let us work together toward a future where homelessness is eradicated, and memorials like this are no longer necessary.

For more information or to get involved, please contact local service providers or organizations advocating for the homeless in our area.

cohomeless.org • cohomeless.org/events