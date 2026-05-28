Community Invited to Share Gratitude on Give for Good Day May 28

(Redmond resident Emma Meyers shared a special note of thanks to the care team at St. Charles Redmond whom she credits with saving her son Arlo’s life (pictured) when he was just 15-months-old after a tragic auto accident. “We truly believe that without the care, quick thinking and expertise of the doctors and nurses in the Redmond ED, Arlo would not be here today,” said Meyers. Community members are invited to share their stories of thanks with health care workers during Give for Good Day May 28 | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Foundation)

St. Charles Foundation invites the community to share thanks with health care workers who have made a positive impact on their lives during Give for Good on May 28, a 24-hour virtual event.

“This year we are honoring the tremendous positive impact health care workers have on our community by inviting Central Oregonians to share positive messages with caregivers and to consider making a donation to support the work they do,” said Jenny O’Bryan, executive director for St. Charles Foundation.

Support has already started to pour in from the community, with more than a dozen individuals sharing stories of gratitude with caregivers and donors contributing more than $45,000 so far in the Give for Good Day campaign, out of a goal to raise $80,000.

Redmond resident Emma Meyers shared a special note of thanks to the care team at St. Charles Redmond whom she credits with saving her son Arlo’s life when he was just 15-months-old after a tragic auto accident.

“We truly believe that without the care, quick thinking and expertise of the doctors and nurses in the Redmond ED, Arlo would not be here today,” said Meyers. “There are no words that could fully express the gratitude we feel for the people who helped save our son’s life that day. Their compassion, skill and determination changed the course of our family forever.”

The funds raised through Give for Good Day will support a variety of key areas for St. Charles Health System including emergency services, rural health, women’s and children’s services, the Cancer Institute, cardiology and more. Learn more about Give for Good Day.

About St. Charles Health System:

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend owns and operates hospital campuses in Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond along with primary and specialty care clinics throughout the Central Oregon region. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 5,600 caregivers. We proudly partner with our local medical community to provide a wide variety of health services.

stcharleshealthcare.org