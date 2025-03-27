Community Invited to Tri-County Summit to Discuss Ways to Improve Biking & Walking in Central Oregon

(Photo courtesy of Deschutes County)

Community members passionate about sustainable transportation are invited to attend the 2025 Tri-County Bicycle and Pedestrian Summit in Bend on Thursday, April 10.

Hosted by the Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC), the theme for this year’s summit is “Community Connections.” Attendees will gain insight into the projects and strategies aimed at improving safety and accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians across Crook, Jefferson and Deschutes counties, as well as within the Warm Springs Tribal community.

Highlights of the event include:

experts discuss transportation options in Central Oregon Walking tour: find out about two of Bend’s Deschutes River Trail projects and see the city’s new small-scale equipment that clears gravel from bike lanes, sidewalks and trails

The Tri-County Bicycle and Pedestrian Summit will be held on Thursday, April 10 from 9am to 2pm at Bend Park & Recreation District offices, 799 SW Columbia St. in Bend. The event is free to the public, but organizers recommend reserving a spot at this link.

