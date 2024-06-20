Community Members Invited to Celebrate Groundbreaking for New St. Charles Cancer Center in Redmond June 26

(St. Charles’ new Cancer Center in Redmond will greatly expand access to cancer services for Redmond and the surrounding areas. The new 53,000-square-foot facility is slated to serve 300 or more patients each day | Photo courtesy of St. Charles Health System)

Community members are invited to join cancer survivors, local leaders, patients and caregivers from St. Charles to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new Cancer Center in Redmond on Wednesday, June 26 at 10am.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone for our new Cancer Center, which shows our commitment to providing world-class care to cancer patients throughout the region,” said Dr. Steve Gordon, president and CEO for St. Charles. “This new facility will have a tremendous positive impact on our community, as it will expand access and services to Redmond and surrounding communities, serving 300 or more cancer patients every day.”

In addition to the groundbreaking ceremony, attendees will be able to walk the footprint of the new 53,000-square-foot building and learn about the services provided, including radiation oncology, chemotherapy infusion, surgical oncology, expanded support services and much more. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to contribute to an art display that will be part of the new center.

St. Charles board member and longtime Redmond resident Jon Bullock says that this cancer center is a positive development not just for cancer patients and their families, but for Redmond overall.

“We have the chance to be a special place in the world, where families can get the compassionate care they need at the most difficult time of their life. Our community can be there to take care of them,” said Bullock. “This could be a catalyst to positively impact the culture of Redmond forever. I’m so excited about it and look forward to kicking off the celebration together.”

Light refreshments will be provided.

Attendees should be aware that this is an active construction area and should wear closed-toed shoes and dress accordingly.

More about the new Cancer Center in Redmond:

The new two-story facility will be approximately nine times the size of the current Cancer Center in Redmond. It will include 36 exam rooms. The facility will include a 5,000-square-foot chemotherapy infusion room with 24 infusion chairs. It will also include world-class technology including a high-dose brachytherapy suite (brachytherapy delivers localized cancer treatment through internal radiation) and a True Beam Linear Accelerator (which uses photon or electron beams to target and treat cancerous tumors).

About St. Charles Health System:

St. Charles Health System, Inc., headquartered in Bend, owns and operates St. Charles Bend, Madras, Prineville and Redmond. It also owns family care clinics in Bend, La Pine, Madras, Prineville, Redmond and Sisters. St. Charles is a private, nonprofit Oregon corporation and is the largest employer in Central Oregon with more than 4,500 caregivers. In addition, there are more than 350 active medical staff members and nearly 200 visiting medical staff members who partner with the health system to provide a wide range of care and service to our communities.

