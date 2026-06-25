Community Partners Unite to Support Grieving Youth Through Camp Courage

(Photos courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon)

This week, the J Bar J Community Campus is once again serving as a place of healing and connection as J Bar J Youth Services and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (BBBSCO) partner with Clear Mourning to host Camp Courage, a free day camp sponsored by Partners in Care for children and teens grieving the loss of a loved one.

Camp Courage provides a safe and supportive environment where young people can connect with peers who understand their experiences, express their emotions, and learn healthy coping skills through meaningful activities, creative expression, and outdoor experiences. The camp helps children navigate grief while building resilience and reminding them they are not alone.

For J Bar J Youth Services and BBBSCO, opening the Community Campus for Camp Courage reflects a shared commitment to ensuring every young person in Central Oregon has access to the support, resources, and caring relationships they need to thrive, especially during life’s most difficult moments.

“Grief can be one of the loneliest experiences a child faces, yet it is often the one challenge we talk about the least,” said Sarah Peterson, LCSW, Founder of Clear Mourning and Camp Courage. “Camp Courage creates a community where children can share their stories, express their feelings, and realize they are not alone in their grief. Partnerships like the one with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon and J Bar J Youth Services make it possible for us to provide a safe and meaningful experience for families right here in Central Oregon.”

The mission of Camp Courage aligns closely with the work of both BBBSCO and J Bar J Youth Services, organizations dedicated to helping young people build confidence, develop resilience, and realize their full potential. By sharing the Community Campus and supporting this important program, the organizations are helping ensure local youth have access to compassionate care close to home.

“At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, we believe that every child deserves the support of caring adults and a community that stands beside them through life’s challenges,” said Jenn Davis, Program Director of BBBSCO. “We are honored to partner with Clear Mourning and open our campus for Camp Courage. This camp provides children and teens with a safe space to heal, connect, and find hope alongside others who understand what they are experiencing.”

The collaboration reflects a broader commitment among local organizations to work together in support of Central Oregon youth and families.

“When organizations come together to meet the needs of children, incredible things happen,” Davis added. “Camp Courage is a beautiful example of our community showing up for young people and creating a space where healing, connection, and belonging can flourish.”

Camp Courage serves children and teens ages 6 to 18 who are grieving the death of a loved one. Through peer support, grief education, recreation, and relationship-building opportunities led by trained professionals and volunteers, campers gain tools to navigate their grief while building lasting connections with others who share similar experiences.

BBBSCO and J Bar J Youth Services are proud to support initiatives that strengthen the well-being of youth across Central Oregon and are grateful for the opportunity to help make Camp Courage available to local families.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon:

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon was founded in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 220 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our community.

About Clear Mourning:

Clear Mourning is a Central Oregon nonprofit dedicated to supporting children, teens, and families navigating grief and loss. Through compassionate programs, education, peer support, and community partnerships, Clear Mourning helps young people develop healthy coping skills while creating spaces where they feel seen, supported, and understood. Its signature program, Camp Courage, provides grieving youth with opportunities for healing, connection, and hope alongside peers who share similar experiences. By fostering resilience and reducing the isolation often associated with grief, Clear Mourning empowers families to move forward while honoring the loved ones they have lost.

bbbsco.org