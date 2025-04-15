Community Vision Summit on One of Our Most Pressing Challenges: Workforce Housing

(Photo courtesy of RootedHomes)

Envision Bend and City Club of Central Oregon invite you to the Community Vision Summit on April 17. This event is sponsored by the Partners for Affordable Housing, and it will explore innovative solutions to one of Central Oregon’s most pressing challenges — workforce housing.

The Community Vision Summit will include a resources fair with housing providers, a Vision Progress Report, and an expert panel of speakers about the challenges to workforce housing and the success stories here in Central Oregon. The keynote will be delivered by Jonathan Bach, journalist at the Oregonian and author of a new book High Desert, High Cost: Bend and the Housing Crisis in the American West.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 17

Thursday, April 17 Time: 5pm Doors Open, 5:30-7pm Program, 7-7:30pm Resource fair/Networking

5pm Doors Open, 5:30-7pm Program, 7-7:30pm Resource fair/Networking Location: UUFCO, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend

UUFCO, 61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend Register Now: Click here to sign up

Central Oregon’s rapid growth has brought new opportunities and significant challenges. The region’s population has grown by more than 30% over the past decade, causing housing costs to skyrocket.

“Workforce housing remains a key challenge that impacts the overall health of our region,” said Sarah Holcombe, Chair of Envision Bend. “However, there are many innovative and collaborative housing programs on-going today to solve these gaps. These programs need more visibility and funding to address the need at scale.”

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about the status of Workforce Housing and get information on innovative housing opportunities.

Onsite childcare, refreshments, and more will be provided. Register today on the City Club of Central Oregon website!

cityclubco.org