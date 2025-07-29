Commute Options Hosting E-bike Safety Class July 30

(Photo courtesy of Commute Options)

The E-Bike Rebate Program is in full swing, and there’s still time to apply!

There are two more lottery drawings coming up on July 28 and August 18. Be sure to submit your application as soon as possible to be included.

You can apply online anytime through our website, or in person at the Commute Options office every Tuesday from 12-5pm.

Join us for our first-ever e-bike safety class!

We’re excited to host our very first e-bike safety and info session on July 30 at Bend Electric Bikes.

From 4-5pm, you’ll get essential tips on e-bike safety, learn about state laws and best practices, and have the chance to ask questions about the E-Bike Rebate Program.

Whether you’re new to e-bikes or just want to brush up on safety, this is a great opportunity to learn and connect.

Please RSVP here or email info@commuteoptions.org and let us know you’ll be there!

commuteoptions.org