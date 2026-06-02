Commute Options, Old Mill District & Hayden Homes Amphitheater Partner to Encourage Alternative Transportation Options This Summer

Commute Options is kicking off the summer season by expanding its partnership with the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater to launch the “Summer Commute Challenge.” Running from June 1 through September 30.

This year’s challenge expands on past initiatives to cover the entire summer, rewarding residents, visitors, and employees who choose sustainable transportation to the Old Mill District and Hayden Homes Amphitheater during the region’s busiest travel months.

The official community launch aligns with the highly anticipated Lord Huron concert on the evening of Thursday, June 4.

The “Summer Commute Challenge” encourages anyone heading to a concert at Hayden Homes Amphitheater or visiting the Old Mill District to leave the single-occupancy vehicle behind. Whether participants choose to walk, bike, roll on a scooter, ride the bus, or carpool with friends, every non-drive-alone trip helps reduce local traffic congestion, lowers carbon emissions, and saves on parking hassles.

“Expanding the challenge to cover the full summer allows us to build lasting sustainable habits during Bend’s peak travel season,” said Aoibhe Richardson, Transportation Options Coordinator at Commute Options. “By choosing to walk, bike, carpool, or bus to the Old Mill District, community members can get rewarded for their everyday summer outings — from shopping and dinner to live music. It makes the commute fun, reduces parking hassle, and actively keeps Central Oregon less congested.”

Participating in the “Summer Commute Challenge” is simple:

Set up Your Account: Go to the Get There Oregon Website, download the Get There Connect app or track from your home computer. getthere.rideamigos.com/s/summer-commute-challenge. Move: Walk, bike, scoot, carpool, or take the bus to the Old Mill District or a Hayden Homes Amphitheater concert. Log: Track trips between June 1 and September 30. Simply enter an address anywhere within the Old Mill District boundary for the trip to qualify for rewards. Win: Every logged trip counts as an entry for prizes!

To sweeten the challenge this summer, participants are eligible for monthly prize drawings featuring concert tickets, hoodies, t-shirts, Hydro Flasks, and more.

“We have this beautiful river that flows through the district, reminding us every day that environmental stewardship must be at the forefront of everything we do,” said Amanda Bird-Zimmerman, Old Mill District assistant marketing director. “Every time we ditch the single-occupancy vehicle route, we reduce our impact on our natural surroundings, minimize traffic congestion, and honestly, it’s really hard not to be happy when riding a bike.”

At the end of September, one grand prize winner will take home a $250 Old Mill District gift bundle, which includes an Old Mill District gift card that can be used directly toward future concert tickets.

The “Summer Commute Challenge” officially kicks off June 1. Whether you’re browsing the stores, grabbing dinner, or heading to a concert, don’t leave your prize entries on the table. Take 60 seconds to create your free account right now at getthere.rideamigos.com/s/summer-commute-challenge so you can start getting rewarded for every trip!

For more information on how to join the challenge, set up a tracking profile, or find alternative routes to the Old Mill District, visit the official challenge landing page at commuteoptions.org/summer-commute-challenge or contact Commute Options at info@commuteoptions.org.

About Commute Options:

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, Oregon, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go – employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options, working towards healthier individuals, a cleaner environment, and a stronger economy.

About Get There Rewards:

Get There Oregon is a program led by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Transportation Options Program and local partners across the state that helps connect people and organizations with active and shared transportation options to improve commutes and everyday trips. Get There Oregon aims to keep Oregon moving by increasing access to multimodal transportation options — such as transit, biking, walking, carpooling, and vanpooling — to boost sustainability, reduce traffic congestion, and enhance mobility and access to opportunities in our communities.

About Old Mill District:

The Old Mill District is a vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment destination located along the Deschutes River in Bend, Oregon. With a mix of national retailers and local boutiques, restaurants, and outdoor recreational opportunities, it’s a hub for community activity.

About Hayden Homes Amphitheater:

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater, located in the Old Mill District of Bend, Oregon, is one of the largest outdoor music venues in the state. Known for its stunning riverside setting and diverse lineup of artists, the amphitheater is committed to providing exceptional live entertainment while prioritizing environmental stewardship.

commuteoptions.org • commuteoptions.org/get-there-rewards • oldmilldistrict.com • bendconcerts.com/about