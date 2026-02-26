Commute Options to Increase Employee “Get There Rewards” by 60% with Launch of “Get There Oregon” App

(Photo courtesy of Commute Options)

Commute Options announces a significant evolution in regional sustainable commutes for businesses and individuals. Launching February 1, the ‘Get There Connect’ platform rolled out a comprehensive update designed to make logging commutes more intuitive, powerful, and rewarding for employees.

Alongside the technical enhancements to the dashboard and app built by the statewide ‘Get There Connect’ team, Commute Options is boosting the value of its popular ‘Get There Rewards’ program, which serves Central and Eastern Oregon. Increasing the annual earning potential for participants by 60% at no additional cost to participating employers.

About ‘Get There Rewards’

The ‘Get There Rewards’ program is a membership initiative for Central and Eastern Oregon businesses designed to incentivize sustainable commuting. Through the platform, employees earn points for choosing eco-friendly travel options — such as biking, walking, carpooling, vanpooling, using public transit, or even working from home. These points are then redeemable for gift cards from a variety of national retailers.

For employers, the ‘Get There Rewards’ program provides a low-cost employee benefit ($25 per participant annually) that offers valuable insights into their organization’s collective environmental impact, including carbon footprint reduction and calories burned. Visit the website to learn more.

Key Features of the New ‘Get There Oregon’ App Rollout Include:

The updated ‘Get There Connect’ platform introduces a refreshed dashboard that centralizes everything a commuter needs — from trip planning to tracking savings — in one streamlined interface.

Integrated Trip Logging: Users can now log recurring and one-time trips in a single location.

A new seamless transition from the Get There trip planner to Google Maps allows for precise, real-time route refining. Better “Pool” Matching: An improved algorithm for “pools” (formerly carpools/vanpools) helps users find more relevant matches faster.

More Value for Oregon Businesses and Employees

To celebrate the new platform, the Get There Rewards program is becoming more lucrative. The program allows employees to earn points by biking, walking, carpooling, or using public transit.

“We wanted to make it even easier for our member businesses to reward their teams for making sustainable choices,” says Brian Potwin, executive director of Commute Options. “By lowering the point threshold for rewards, we’re putting more money back into the pockets of commuters while keeping the cost to employers exactly the same.”

The 2026 Rewards Update Includes:

Faster Payouts: Employees now earn a $20 gift card every 30 points (previously 45 points).

Employees now earn a $20 gift card every 30 points (previously 45 points). Increased Earning Potential: This change represents a 60% increase in potential annual rewards for participants.

This change represents a 60% increase in potential annual rewards for participants. Fixed Low Cost: The annual fee for businesses remains just $25 per participant, providing a high-impact employee benefit with minimal investment.

How to Get Started:

Current users of the “Commute Tracker” app are encouraged to delete the old version and prepare to download the new ‘Get There Connect’ app upon its release. New businesses interested in boosting employee morale and tracking their organization’s environmental impact can join the ‘Get There Rewards’ program starting today. Click here to get started!

For a detailed walkthrough of the new features of the ‘Get There Connect’ app, users can access the Digital Guide at getthereoregon.org/for-commuters/get-there-connect-digital-guide/

About Commute Options:

Commute Options is a nonprofit based out of Bend, dedicated to transportation options that connect people of all ages to the places they go — employees to their workplaces, students to their schools, and neighbors within their communities. They champion active transportation and infrastructure improvements, fostering essential partnerships, and educating the community on transportation options, working towards healthier individuals, a cleaner environment, and a stronger economy.

About Get There Oregon:

Get There Oregon is a program led by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) Transportation Options Program and local partners across the state that helps connect people and organizations with active and shared transportation options to improve commutes and everyday trips.

commuteoptions.org • commuteoptions.org/get-there-rewards • getthereoregon.org