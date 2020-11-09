Companies Need to Find Employees Who are Real Teammates, Sooner

Business has always been competitive, but never more so than now. The rush to implement E-commerce solutions had been taking place at a breakneck speed. COVID-19 has only raised the stakes and made competition fiercer.

With the right team in place, companies are much better positioned to succeed. Now, modern software helps companies hire and retain the right employees in less time and with less effort.

Please keep reading to learn more about what job description software can do for your company.

Difference-Making Job Descriptions

You know the position you’re looking to fill, but do you know exactly what qualities you’re looking for? Are you sure you’d recognize the best candidate?

New innovations from HRSG description software take the pain and tedium out of creating job descriptions by leveraging powerful artificial intelligence. Their CompetencyCore AI technology will work so efficiently, it’s like the job descriptions write themselves.

The database has over 1,200 high-quality draft descriptions to give you prompts, or you can customize your own descriptions using an exclusive AI Suggestion Engine. Just plug the title or position into the engine, and it will suggest competencies and skills that are key to success.

Not only is the job hiring process faster and smoother when utilizing AI; it helps to build cohesive teams aligned in the areas that truly count.

AI Produces Better Interviews

Artificial intelligence helps identify the best job candidates, and it also helps employers know what to ask them during their interviews. The program builds job-specific interview guides that are aligned with the competencies and skills underlying the job descriptions.

Managers and executives will feel confident they’re making objectively strong hiring decisions. Of course, they’re free to add or modify any questions the AI produces, as needed. This combined approach gives them the power and efficiency of AI and the intangible personal discretion managers need to be effective.

Career Pathing

Companies don’t just need to build teams; they need to keep teams motivated and driven. Job description software identifies the key skills and competencies your employees need to possess, and these are the very skills that will be crucial down the road.

That’s why it makes sense to use these initial skills as the basis of evaluation for all your employees down the road. CompetencyCore’s Career Path Navigation will give your team a visual roadmap they need for their own success.

Sometimes employees don’t see eye to eye at work. People inevitably have their own perspective, especially when it comes to sensitive things like their careers. Your team will love having clear, data-backed conversations about what they need to do to achieve their goals.

COVID-19 has produced the refrain, “we’re all in this together.” If you’re running a company right now, it might feel like success or failure depends on everyone in your team pulling their weight and then some. When building the right team is crucial, it’s invaluable to have job description software that helps companies identify, hire, and retain the right employees sooner and more effectively.