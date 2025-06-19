Compass Cares Charities Selected for 2025-2026

(Photos courtesy of Compass Commercial Real Estate Services)

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services announces its support of three extraordinary local nonprofits as part of its charitable giving program for 2025 and 2026: Warrior Impact, Heart of Oregon Corps and The Giving Plate. Every two years, Compass Commercial invites employees to nominate a charity they personally support through volunteer work. Nominees then present to the leadership team, and from there, two to three organizations are selected to sponsor. Each group exemplifies a deep commitment to the Central Oregon community, providing vital resources and life-changing opportunities for those they serve.

“Supporting these organizations is not just about philanthropy — it’s about investing in the future of our community,” said Russell Huntamer, president of Compass Commercial. “We’re proud to partner with nonprofits that are solving real problems with creativity, compassion and grit.”

Warrior Impact: Restoring Hope for Veterans and First Responders

Founded in late 2021, Warrior Impact emerged from years of grassroots fundraising efforts tied to the Save A Warrior (SAW) program. Created by Matt Bassitt, Warrior Impact offers veterans and first responders support in navigating post-traumatic stress and suicide ideation through experiential programs designed to build community and instill purpose.

“We’ve raised money for SAW for nearly a decade through our annual golf tournament, ‘The Scotch,’” said Bassitt. “Over time, we built such a strong alumni network that it was only natural to expand into our own direct programming.”

That expansion is now a reality. This summer, Warrior Impact will launch its first Warrior Impact Intensive — a SAW-inspired healing program in Central Oregon. In addition to sponsoring individuals to attend this program, the nonprofit hosts rafting trips, fishing excursions and meditation mornings — all designed to meet warriors “where they’re at” and begin the process of transformation.

Bassitt emphasizes the power of presence and peer support: “We are here for the Seat — the one that holds space for someone carrying a weight most of us can’t relate to. Every dollar donated provides someone a chance to reclaim their life, free of shame, guilt and fear.”

To learn more or support Warrior Impact’s mission, visit warriorimpact.org.

Heart of Oregon Corps: A Quarter Century of Building Youth Leaders

This year marks a major milestone for Heart of Oregon Corps — 25 years of transforming lives and tackling community challenges through youth workforce development. With over 5,000 youth graduates, Heart of Oregon empowers the next generation to take on issues like housing affordability, wildfire mitigation and the childcare shortage while gaining the skills they need to succeed.

“Our programs have grown so much to meet these critical needs,” said Executive Director Laura Handy. “We’ve stretched our network of aging and borrowed facilities as far as we can. Now, we’re building the region’s first youth workforce development campus.”

To bring this vision to life, Heart of Oregon has launched Legacy 25, a capital campaign aiming to raise the final $2.5 million needed for the $7.3 million, 3.4-acre campus. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a lasting resource for future generations of Central Oregon youth, equipping them with real-world experience and leadership tools.

“Join us in supporting this major regional asset with a legacy gift today,” Handy encouraged.

Compass Commercial is honored to contribute to this once-in-a-generation investment in young people. Learn more at heartoforegon.org.

The Giving Plate: Dignity, Empowerment and Food Security

Founded in 2010 by a Bend family with a simple vision to feed their neighbors, The Giving Plate has grown into Central Oregon’s largest food pantry — serving tens of thousands each year with warmth and dignity. But what truly sets the organization apart is its approach to food relief.

“We’ve reimagined the entire experience,” said Executive Director Ranae Staley. “Our Community Store and Kid’s Korner Market give families and children facing hunger the freedom to choose their own food in a welcoming, empowering environment.”

This choice-based model has eliminated the traditional stigma surrounding food assistance, replacing it with an atmosphere of compassion, community, autonomy and respect.

Compass Commercial’s support will help expand The Giving Plate’s reach and sustain its innovative programs into the future. “I’m most proud of how we’ve taken something as vulnerable as asking for help and turned it into a moment of dignity and hope,” Staley shared.

To donate or volunteer, visit thegivingplate.org.

Investing in the Community — Together

As Central Oregon continues to grow, so do the needs of its people. Through these partnerships, Compass Commercial reaffirms its commitment to helping the region thrive — not only through commercial real estate but through active, strategic support of impactful local nonprofits.

“Our company’s mission is deeply tied to the health and success of our community,” said Huntamer. “When organizations like Warrior Impact, Heart of Oregon and The Giving Plate succeed, we all succeed.”

For more information about Compass Commercial’s charitable initiatives, visit compasscommercial.com/about/compass-cares.

About Compass Commercial Real Estate Services:

With integrated services in brokerage sales, leasing, property management and construction, Compass Commercial has been helping buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants achieve their unique commercial real estate goals since 1996. It is Central Oregon’s largest commercial real estate firm with the most collective industry expertise among its team, including two of Central Oregon’s only Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) designees, eight Certified Commercial Investment Members (CCIM), one Certified Property Manager (CPM) and one Certified Shopping Center Manager (CSM). It is also the only Central Oregon-based firm with an Accredited Management Organization (AMO) accreditation.

compasscommercial.com