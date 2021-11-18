Compass Commercial Real Estate Services Releases New Compass Cares Charities Video

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services has released a new video highlighting the great work the Compass Cares charities are doing in our community and abroad.

Kôr Community Land Trust, St. Vincent de Paul of Bend and Hearts and Hands for Humanity are the three grantees for the 2021-2022 term. Kôr Community Land Trust and St. Vincent de Paul have been hard at work addressing both affordable homeownership and homelessness in Central Oregon. Hearts and Hands for Humanity’s sole focus has been to provide clean drinking water to remote villages throughout Africa.

Kôr Community Land Trust provides environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for working individuals and families. Kôrazón is Kôr’s first mixed-income housing project and has five 1,100-square-foot homes, each designed to net-zero energy standards. Kôr recently broke ground on their second project, Crescita, and is currently looking to fund their third project located on Poplar Street in SW Bend, which will serve at least six households in family-sized units.

St. Vincent de Paul of Bend is overseeing the construction of a micro village, which will provide temporary shelter for our homeless population. St. Vincent’s Place is being built behind their food bank location on Third Street and is expected to open in the spring of 2022. The ten-unit village will cost about $550,000 to build and all but $100,000 has been raised so far. This much needed tiny village will help build community and help our homeless transition into a more structured lifestyle.

The third charity is focused more globally. Every minute, in Africa alone, a child under the age of five dies due to water-related disease. Hearts and Hands for Humanity provides clean drinking water to communities in Africa. Bruce Kemp, former Compass Commercial president, is the VP of Uganda Activities and heavily involved in the well site selection and drilling process. Our goal is to raise $7,500 which will cover the cost of one well and provide clean water to over a thousand people in Uganda.

Please join us in supporting these deserving charities. Visit CompassCommercial.com/Cares to find out more and make a donation.

